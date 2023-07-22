Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Decreases By 10.8%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mativ by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATV opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mativ has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mativ will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -941.18%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

