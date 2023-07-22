Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Declines By 11.0%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

About Lexaria Bioscience

NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

