Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expands By 8.4%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

Leidos stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.