Short Interest in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Drops By 13.8%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,492. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

