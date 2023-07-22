Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Grows By 8.0%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 577,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNUT. CL King raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.