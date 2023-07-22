Short Interest in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Declines By 11.1%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 663,500 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,677,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,021,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $863,248.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at $33,021,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,649,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,020,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 152.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 166,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 878.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE IPI traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.08. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

