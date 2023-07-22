Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Decreases By 12.1%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 820,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.