Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Increases By 5.7%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

In related news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $283,986.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,277.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $283,986.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,277.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 441 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

HCI Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,558,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after buying an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HCI Group by 859.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.41. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $129.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -32.13%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

