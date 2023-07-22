Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Decreases By 11.6%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GSIT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 285,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.80. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

