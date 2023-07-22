Short Interest in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Grows By 5.4%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 9,950,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 892,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 329,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,682.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,960,251 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GO stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.02.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

