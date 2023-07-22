Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Decreases By 11.8%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $644.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

