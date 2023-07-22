Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Drops By 12.4%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.25 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,063,250,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

