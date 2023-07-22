Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Drops By 11.9%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 73,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $360.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

