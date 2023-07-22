Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Expands By 11.9%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 665,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. 346,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,980. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

