Short Interest in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Drops By 16.4%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 15,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gannett from $2.60 to $1.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

GCI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 533,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gannett has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $391.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $668.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

