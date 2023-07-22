Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Drops By 12.9%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Dycom Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 59,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $107.00. 224,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

