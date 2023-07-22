Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Decreases By 16.3%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 398,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Dorman Products by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dorman Products by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $82.19. 98,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

