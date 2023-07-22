Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Increases By 6.9%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 103,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE:BAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.78. 149,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $118.33 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.34.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Stories

