Short Interest in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Decreases By 14.9%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 370,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.
