Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Drops By 15.2%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.87. 759,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.96.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 784,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $43,435,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after buying an additional 328,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
