Short Interest in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Grows By 10.9%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.49. 716,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,545. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

