Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Decreases By 9.9%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,700 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,357,000 after acquiring an additional 874,031 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 300.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,009,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 757,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 653,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,316,000 after buying an additional 186,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

