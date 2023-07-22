Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Drops By 12.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.65. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

