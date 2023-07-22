Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expands By 6.4%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE CTLT remained flat at $47.58 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,747. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

