Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declines By 16.2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $896.75. 7,426,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,378. The company has a market capitalization of $370.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $819.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

