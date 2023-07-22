Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Drops By 11.9%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 284,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas L. Place purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550 over the last ninety days. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BWB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 46,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,541. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.11%. On average, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

