Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Decreases By 16.3%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 8.1 %

Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

