Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Drops By 12.4%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $751.21. 512,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,693. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

