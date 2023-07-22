Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declines By 14.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BOE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 76,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,357. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

