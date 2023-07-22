Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declines By 14.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
BOE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 76,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,357. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.