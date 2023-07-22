Short Interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expands By 8.3%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

