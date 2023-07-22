Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Declines By 9.5%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 267,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

BLX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 203,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.