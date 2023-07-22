Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Drops By 9.6%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AVID opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.