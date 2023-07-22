Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Drops By 14.0%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance
Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile
