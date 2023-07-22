Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Declines By 16.5%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CYTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 131,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,265. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

