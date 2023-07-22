Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Increases By 10.8%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 343,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,979. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

