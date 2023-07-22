Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE SHOP opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

