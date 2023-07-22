Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in June

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after buying an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,370.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 474,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.