ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.55.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $582.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

