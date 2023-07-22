Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.80

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.80 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 81.12 ($1.06). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 3,388,608 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -2,672.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.41.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

