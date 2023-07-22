Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Sempra Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $151.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

