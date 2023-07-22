Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $993,380.03 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $993,380.03 and $157.29 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021663 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,839.43 or 1.00051403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041201 USD and is up 889.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

