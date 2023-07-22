Seele-N One Day Trading Volume Hits $148.83 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $987,403.46 and $148.83 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017252 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021607 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014048 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,901.77 or 1.00039946 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
