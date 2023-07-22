Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.