Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,164,000 after acquiring an additional 188,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

