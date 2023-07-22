SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

