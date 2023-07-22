SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
SeaChange International stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
