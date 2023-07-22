Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lifted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 883,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

