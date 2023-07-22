Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,999.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rick Yang bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,471,264 shares in the company, valued at $73,413,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 23.90 and a current ratio of 23.90. The firm has a market cap of $391.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,493 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 490,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

