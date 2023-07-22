Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and $2,313.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.23 or 0.06328269 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,414,570,826 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,935,803 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.