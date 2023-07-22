Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

