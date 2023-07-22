SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

